COVID-19: AKCROSS Union in Netherlands, Rotary Club of The Hague, others Donate to indigent persons in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

TO lessen the pains caused by COVID-19, a Netherlands-based non-governmental organisation under the aegis of Akwa Ibom\Cross River State Association, Netherlands (AKCROSS Union NL), Rotary Club of Hague (Metropolitan), Netherlands, in partnership with Rotary Club of Ikot Ekpene, Ikot Ekpene Metro District 9142, GRA Province put smiles on the faces of over 100 vulnerable women drawn from communities in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

These groups contributed a huge amount of money to bring succour to the less-privileged persons among who were widows, orphans and physically challenged.

The event, which took place at the Primary Health Centre, Ikot Ekpene, also featured a health talk on cancer, birth control and how to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Beneficiaries went home with palliatives including rice, beans, garri, noodles, tomato, face masks and hand sanitisers.

Also read:

The groups also gave relief items to indigent women and youths in Abak LGA. Beneficiaries were grateful and called on other kind-hearted individuals, corporate organisations to emulate the kind gesture.

The President, AKCROSS Union, Netherlands, Mr John Akpanson, in his goodwill message, said: “The Union chose to empower their people in the Netherlands, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states in Nigeria, having been touched by their sufferings due to COVID-19.

“We thought we should support the most vulnerable people in our communities by providing relief materials to them. No fewer than 100 indigent families in Ikot Ekpene and Abak Local Councils benefit”, he said. “We know that some people’s means of livelihood have been negatively affected by the pandemic. We hope our support would ease their pains.”

In a message read by the representative of Rotary Club of The Hague (Metropolitan), Netherlands, Anne Edet, he appreciated The Hague’s Rotary Club (Metropolitan) for showing so much love to the people and also thanked the Rotary Club in Ikot Ekpene and Abak local councils for partnering with them to ensure that the palliatives reached to the target audience, especially and the widows and orphans.

A representative of the Rotary Club of Ikot Ekpene, Metro District 9142, GRA Province, Mr Ubong Obot, appreciated AKCROSS Union in the Netherlands and Rotary Club of The Hague, the Netherlands for their kind gesture.

Beneficiaries thanked the donors for their show of love and for remembering them in the present trying time

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: