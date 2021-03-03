Court strikes out Omadeli’s suit seeking reinstatement as Ifiekporo Community Trust chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State has thrown out Mr. Charles Omadeli’s suit seeking to be reinstated as Trust Chairman of Ifiekporo Community for lack of merit.

In a statement signed by the community’s Public Relations Officer, PRO, Mr Monoyo Edon, ”Omadeli, who was Trust chairman of Ifiekporo between 2008 and 2010 was removed by the elders and people of the community, two years into his tenure for allegedly misappropriating funds.

”During Comrade Monday Agbeyi (Ughakporo) tenure, Omadeli was restrained from parading himself as Trust Chairman of the community. The case dragged into the tenure of Mr. Clifton Edema (Ughatie). In the interest of peace and due to the fact that Comrade Monday Agbeyi, whose tenure took Mr. Omadeli to court had terminated, the community decided to discontinue the case because it had been overtaken by the emergence of Mr. Clifton Edema as Trust Chairman then.

”Again, Omadeli took the Peter Ede-led executive to court asking to be reinstated as Trust Chairman, even though Mr. Peter Ede is from same Ogunjala quarters as him.

”He first sought an interpretation of the withdrawn case which he had erroneously been bandying around as court judgement. He later returned to court with yet another prayer seeking enforcement of the withdrawn case which only him and his lawyer interpret as court judgement in his favour.

”However, on Monday, the High Court threw out the suit because it lacked merit. They told him that he cannot continue to parade himself as Chairman when his people duly removed him from office for embezzlement -a crime he should have been jailed for.”

The PRO called on general public and all the companies operating in Ifiekporo should please take note. Whoever deals with Mr. Charles Omadeli as Trust Chairman of Ifiekporo does so at his or her own risk.

