By Demola Akinyemi— ILORIN

An Ilorin High Court, Tuesday, restrained the Kwara State Government from taking over “Ile-Arugbo”, the three plots said to be property of late Abubakar Olusola Saraki, the father of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Justice A. O. Akinpelu gave the interim restraining order in a suit filed by Asa Investment, the Saraki family and another person against Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman, Kwara State House of Assembly, Attorney-General of Kwara State, Director-General, Kwara State Bureau of Lands and Inspector-General of Police.

The court restrained the Kwara State government from commencing any construction works on the said plots of lands pending the final determination of the case.

Recall that a court had given Kwara State government the nod to use the plots of land for the construction of another phase of the state secretariat.

However, according to the restraining order on Tuesday by justice Akinpelu, “the state high court gave interim injunction restraining the defendants/respondents either by themselves, their officers/employees, servants, contractor/construction company, agents, privies or their successors in title or any other person known or unknown claiming in trust or in contractual reference/services for the defendants/respondents from taking over possession or occupation and entering the plot of lands in dispute in this suit with intention/desire to construct, build, erect or commence any type of building, office, structure on the plots nos 1,3 and 5 with TPS/MISC.129A survey plan no KWSH927 and land: G1071 and land G1071 situate, lying and being at Ilofa Road, GRA Ilorin. Kwara State, beside Civil Service Clinic, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.

“An order of interim injunction mandating the defendants/respondents to maintain status quo antebellum by not doing anything including construction on plots Nos 1,2 and 5 with TPS/MISC.129A, Survey Plan No KWSH927 and land; G1071 situate, lying and being at Ilofa Road, GRA Ilorin, Kwara State beside Civil Service Clinic, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

Justice Akinpelu adjourned the case for further hearing till April 13.

Vanguard News Nigeria

