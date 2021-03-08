Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing father in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Ikot Ekpene, has sentenced a 31-year-old man, Edidiong Pius Ototi to death by hanging for killing his father, identified as late Mr. Pius David Ototi.

Edidiong Ototi, during his confessional statement at the Police Headquarters Ikot Akpan Abia admitted killing his 60-year-old father on November 18, 2018, and buried him inside a pit toilet because he is a wizard.

The presiding judge, Justice Augustine Odokwo, delivered his judgment on the murder case yesterday after finding the accused and a native of Ikot Akwa in Obot Akara Local Government Area, guilty of the offence.

Justice Odokwo ruled that the offence is punishable by death, under section 326 (1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Akwa Ibom State 2000.

Odokwo, submitted that the prosecuting team from the State Ministry of Justice was able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused person actually committed the murder.

He who was clad in black with a sentencing cap held that “Ototi should be hanged by the neck until he dies” and prayed to God to have mercy upon his soul.

Justice Odokwo, in a one-hour judgment, said, Ototi had no right under the law to take the life of his 60-year-old father, whom he accused of being responsible for the untimely death of his two grandchildren.

Edidiong Ototi had before his sentence on Monday in the Courtroom, while citing some Bible portions, begged the Judge to forgive him and to tamper justice with mercy.

Vanguard News Nigeria

