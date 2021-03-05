Breaking News
Court restrains conduct of debate between embattled cleric, Kano scholars

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The much awaited debate between embattled cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara and Kano Scholars on Friday suffered set back as a magistrate Court sitting in Kano ordered that status quo be maintained by all parties.

Recall that the court had earlier ordered the closure of Kabara’s mosque, Islamic center and banned him from preaching following an oral exparte motion application by Wada A Wada (PSC) from the office of the Attorney General of Kano State and filed before the Chief Magistrate Court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mohammed Jibrin, ordered that the parties maintained status quo pending hearing of motion on notice.

Earlier, at the resumption of the Friday court sitting, another twist in the case arose when a lawyer Bar. Ma’aruf Yakasai approached the court with a motion on notice showing his interest to be joined in the suit.

His counsel, Bar. Lukman Abdullahi told the court that his client being a bonafide citizen of Kano sought to be joined in the suit because conducting the debate will directly or indirectly affect him as a Nigerian, Muslim and Indigene of Kano State.

He argued that the proposed debate is a contempt of court because there is an already existing order banning Abduljabar from public preaching and airing of his activities on media stations before the court.

Magistrate Jibril while giving his ruling however ordered that all parties maintain status quo and adjourned the matter to March 22nd for hearing of the application.

Reacting to the court ruling, the state commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Bar. Musa Lawal said the government will abide by the court ruling.

Recall that the debate was earlier slated for March 7th (Sunday) at the Emir of Kano’s palace and that expected to be broadcasted live on media stations.

