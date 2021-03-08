Court remands man over alleged theft of goat in Ilorin

Kindly Share This Story:

A Magistrates’ Court in Ilorin on Monday remanded one Habeeb Yusuf at Oke-kura Correctional Centre, Ilorin for allegedly stealing a goat.

The police arraigned the defendant on a two-count charge of criminal trespass and theft.

The Magistrate, Olaolu Muyiwa said he remanded the defendant pending the completion of investigation on the case.

Muyiwa adjourned the case until March 22 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecuting Counsel, Insp. Zacheaus Folorunsho, alleged that the defendant was caught in the act in Adeta area of Ilorin.

ALSO READ: Man allegedly disguises as army officer to beat police inspector

He urged the court to remand the defendant because the case was still being investigated.

Folorunsho said the offences contravened Sections 348 and 287 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: