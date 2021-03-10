Breaking News
Court remands man over alleged rape of 10-year-old

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a 40-year-old man, Tajudeen Jamiu, at Ado-Ekiti Correctional Centre for allegedly raping a minor.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for rape.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 23 in Ado-Ekiti.

Leramo said that the defendant allegedly invited the minor into his room and defiled her.

He alleged that the defendant warned the minor not to inform anyone.

 

Leramo said that the offence contravened Section 31 of the Child Right Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

 

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre, pending issuance of legal advice by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

 

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

 

The Magistrate, Mrs Mojisola Salau, adjourned the case until April 14 for mention.

