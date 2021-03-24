Court remands man for allegedly killing neighbour

Kindly Share This Story:

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Wednesday, ordered that a 38-year-old man, Bamigboye Opeyemi, who allegedly shot his neighbour to death, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Opeyemi with murder. Magistrate A. I. Oyebadejo, did not take the plea of Opeyemi, for want in jurisdiction.

Oyebadejo ordered the police to return the case to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She therefore ordered that he be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Ile-Ife.

The magistrate adjourned the case until May 3, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp Elijah Adesina told the court that Opeyemi committed the offence on Feb 24, 2021 around 3:30 pm at Oke-Ora Village Via Ile-Ife.

Adesina said that Opeyemi shot and killed Segun Awotunde. He said that Opeyemi also conducted himself in a manner likely caused the breach of public peace and grievous harm.

The prosecutor said Opeyemi also attempted to murder Adesoji Yinka.

He said Opeyemi terrorised the people of Oke-Ora.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 249(d), 319(1), 320(1), 324 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

