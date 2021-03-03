Court remands father for allegedly defiling 16-year-old daughter

Kindly Share This Story:

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos on Wednesday ordered that a 47-year-old father, Tom Godswill, should be remanded at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre for allegedly defiling his 16-year-old daughter.

The police charged Godswill with defilement.

Chief Magistrate A.O Ajibade, who did not take the plea of Godswill for lack of jurisdiction, said he remanded the defendant pending the advice from the State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ajibade adjourned the case until March 22.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that Godswill allegedly committed the offence sometime in November and December, 2019 at No.16, Julianah Lawson Strea in Alagbado area of Lagos.

READ ALSO:

Ajayi said that the minor told her school teacher that her father had allegedly defiled her.

The prosecutor said that the teacher reported to the school counsellor, who reported the case to the appropriate authorities.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

Kindly Share This Story: