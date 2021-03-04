Court orders wife to feed children with N10,000 till end of March, dissolves marriage

Kindly Share This Story:

A Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Thursday dissolved a business man, Abdulrauf Musa’s marriage, over insulting his wife, Jamila Yusuf and disobeying her parents.

The judge, Mr Murtala Nasir, ordered the defendant, Musa to desist from going to Yusuf’s house where they lived during the marriage.

He also ordered the complainant, Yusuf, to use the N10,000 Musa paid as her bride price to feed their children untill the end of March.

The judge advised each of the parties to follow legal process in securing custody of their children if the need arose for any of them.

READ ALSO:

Earlier, the complainant, Yusuf, who lived within Kaduna metropolis with her husband, dragged him to the court seeking the dissolution of their marriage over alleged insult and disobedience to her parents.

Yusuf prayed the court to order Musa to pay her N5,000 each for the upkeep of their eight children.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the case had earlier been mentioned before the court and was adjourned for the parties to settle their differences, but to no avail. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: