Court orders driver to pay N220m compensation for causing death of 3 family members

An Upper Shari’a Court sitting in Kano on Tuesday ordered a 40-year-old driver, Sani Abubakar, to pay N220 million as compensation for causing the death of three family members.

Abubakar, who lives at Kurna Quarters Kano, was convicted on a count charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

The Presiding Judge, Malam Ibrahim Sarki-Yola, ordered the convict to pay the amount to the victims’ family, after he pleaded guilty.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Ali Kabara, had told the court that the convict committed the offence on Dec. 8, 2017, at Kurna Katsina Road, Kano.

He said that on the same date at about 5.30 p.m, Abubakar being a driver drove a trailer with registration number XH528DAL in a reckless and dangerous manner while the victims were on a motorcycle with registration number FGE 771VJ.

“The victims: Muhammad Ibrahim, 25; Hauwa’u Muhammad, 18; and Khadija Muhammad, 17, fell and were stepped over by the back tyre of the said trailer which led to their death,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 23 of the Road Traffic Act.

Vanguard News Nigeria

