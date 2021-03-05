Court grants woman’s divorce request, after husband marries second wife

Kindly Share This Story:

A Customary Court sitting in Mapo, Ibadan, on Friday granted a businesswoman, Carolin Adetoro’s request for divorce after her husband took a second wife and abandoned her.

Adetoro who lives in Felele area in Ibadan, said she had been married to Adeleke for 21 years.

Delivering judgment, the President of the court, Chief Ademola held that he granted the prayer because both parties agreed to the divorce.

Odunade awarded custody of the first three children to the respondent and the last to the plaintiff.

He ordered Adeleke to pay N5,000 as child support.

Testifying, Adetoro said: “my husband beats me since he married his new wife. It seems as if he has stopped loving me.

”He accuses me of being behind his predicaments. I beg the court to give me custody of our four children because I have been catering for them all along.”

Responding, Adeleke, consented to the suit.

”She filed the divorce suit because I warned her to stop quarreling with her mother who was giving her the right advice.

“Adetoro flirts a lot. My friends and I have caught her redhanded with men,” Adeleke said.

