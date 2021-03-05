Breaking News
Translate

Court grants woman’s divorce request, after husband marries second wife

On 11:20 amIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

Court grants woman’s divorce request, after husband marries second wife

A Customary Court sitting in Mapo, Ibadan, on Friday granted a businesswoman, Carolin Adetoro’s request for divorce after her husband took a second wife and abandoned her.

Adetoro who lives in Felele area in Ibadan, said she had been married to Adeleke for 21 years.

Delivering judgment, the President of the court, Chief Ademola held that he granted the prayer because both parties agreed to the divorce.

Odunade awarded custody of the first three children to the respondent and the last to the plaintiff.

He ordered Adeleke to pay N5,000 as child support.

ALSO READ: Court dissolves marriage over husband’s disobedience to in-laws

Testifying, Adetoro said: “my husband beats me since he married his new wife. It seems as if he has stopped loving me.

”He accuses me of being behind his predicaments. I beg the court to give me custody of our four children because I have been catering for them all along.”

Responding, Adeleke, consented to the suit.

”She filed the divorce suit because I warned her to stop quarreling with her mother who was giving her the right advice.

“Adetoro flirts a lot. My friends and I have caught her redhanded with men,” Adeleke said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!