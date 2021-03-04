Breaking News
Translate

Court grants divorce to woman abandoned for 8 years

On 12:28 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Court grants divorce to woman abandoned for 8 years

A Jos Central Area Court, sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Thursday granted a woman, Simaiga Bulus, divorce on grounds that her husband of 22 years, Biko, abandoned her for eight years.

Delivering judgment, the presiding Judges, Ghazali Adam and Hyacenth Dolnanan held that the court had no choice but to dissolve the union.

”Both parties are no longer husband and wife, they are free to go their separate ways,” they held.

READ ALSO: Police rescue 16 kidnap victims in Delta

In her petition, Bulus said: ”my husband travelled to visit his kith and kin at Lamzak in Adamawa eight years ago and has not returned since then.

”He has not called me since then. He left me with the full responsibility of taking care of our three children.

”We got married 22 years ago in the traditional way,” she said.

The respondent was not in court.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!