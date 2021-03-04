Court grants divorce to woman abandoned for 8 years

Kindly Share This Story:

A Jos Central Area Court, sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Thursday granted a woman, Simaiga Bulus, divorce on grounds that her husband of 22 years, Biko, abandoned her for eight years.

Delivering judgment, the presiding Judges, Ghazali Adam and Hyacenth Dolnanan held that the court had no choice but to dissolve the union.

”Both parties are no longer husband and wife, they are free to go their separate ways,” they held.

In her petition, Bulus said: ”my husband travelled to visit his kith and kin at Lamzak in Adamawa eight years ago and has not returned since then.

”He has not called me since then. He left me with the full responsibility of taking care of our three children.

”We got married 22 years ago in the traditional way,” she said.

The respondent was not in court.

