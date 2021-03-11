Breaking News
Court grants divorce to woman abandoned for 8 months

On 2:47 pmIn Newsby
A Sharia Court sitting in Dorayi, Kano, on Thursday, granted a woman, Zainab Abubakar, divorce, on grounds that her husband of six years, Biko, Salisu Ibrahim, abandoned her for eight months.

Delivering judgment, Malam Umar Dan-Baba, dissolved the marriage.

Earlier, the mother of two, told the court that her husband left her and her children.

”My lord, things have not been going well, we are suffering.

“I can hardly pay the school fees for my children. We do not feed well because he did not provide feeding allowance,’ she said.

In his testimony, Ibrahim’s uncle, Malam Muhammed told the court that he has no idea of where his nephew was.

Vanguard News Nigeria

