Court dissolves 6-year-old marriage over alleged threat to life

A Customary Court in Mapo, Ibadan, on Friday, dissolved a six-year-old marriage between a trader, Kaosara Okeowo and her husband, Lateef, over alleged threat to life.

The mother of two, told the court that she was in danger because her husband wants to use her for ritual.

Delivering judgment, Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court, dissolved the marriage in the interest of peace.

Odunade awarded custody of the two children Okeowo.

The arbitrator ordered Lateef to pay N10,000 as child support.

Testfying, Okeowo said: ”my lord, things are not going on well. He requests for unsual and personal things from me”.

In his defence, Lateef, denied the allegations.

”She can go if she wants to leave. I want the court to order her to return his cooking utensils, clothes and a big ram in her custody,” she said.

In his testimony, Lateef’s father argued that his son was not a ritualistic and that his daughter-in-law was such an opportunist who had seen another man with more money.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

