Couple who allegedly aided son to defile minor arraigned

A couple, Juliet and Boniface, who allegedly aided their son, Ebuka Nwobodo, to defile a minor, were, on Wednesday, brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The couple was arraigned on a charge of conspiracy, while Ebuka appeared on a two-count charge of conspiracy and defilement.

However, they all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A. A. Oshoniyi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N250,000, with two sureties each in like sum.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Kehinde Olatunde, had told the court that the defendants committed the offences sometimes in 2016, at No. 7, Odunsi St., Bariga.

He said that when the complainant informed Mr and Mrs Nwobodo about what their son was doing to her, they shut her up and threatened to kill her if she ever mentioned it to anyone, adding that they also refused to rein in rheir son.

Olatunde said it was when the complainant took her diary where she had documented all the alleged acts to school that her teacher read it and reported to the school authorities, which later got the defendants arrested.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 137 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The case has, however, been adjourned till April 21, pending legal advice from the office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Vanguard News Nigeria

