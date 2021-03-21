Corpse of day-old baby abandoned beside Lagos hospital

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

The corpse of a day-old baby was abandoned beside Ayinke house, Ikeja, Lagos, weekend by an unknown person.

This occurred barely six days after another day-old abandoned baby was rescued by policemen at Oladejo Street, Oko Oba area of Lagos.

Information had it that the baby beside Ayike house could have been dropped there by his unknown mother, apparently for medical reasons.

However, when policemen at the Ikeja division who were contacted by the security department of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, arrived at the scene, the baby was reportedly found dead.

A spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the policemen

contacted the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit that later evacuated the corpse.

He said, “ The baby was suspected to have been abandoned by his mother and must have been exposed to risks that caused his death”.

He also informed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had expressed his intention to discuss with the Ministry of Youth and Social Development on processes of adopting the baby that was earlier rescued.

He said: “ CP Hakeem Odumosu has condemned the barbaric act of dumping or killing babies with impunity. He has ordered the State Intelligence Bureau and Surveillance teams in the command to step up their findings and keep watch on heartless criminals who engage in such heinous crimes, with a view to bringing them to book and curb the act in our society”

