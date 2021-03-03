Breaking News
Controversy over AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine: We’ve received doses, says Edo SSG; we haven’t given out any— NPHCDA

Edo receives doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

By Ozioruva Aliu— BENIN CITY

The Edo State Government has received doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for distribution in the state.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are in the custody of the state government, with the government finalising arrangements for its deployment across the state.

Ogie noted that the state was preparing a localised distribution mechanism for the rollout of the vaccines in line with the national plan.

However, reacting to Edo State’s claim, a National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, official said: “As of today, March 3, no single state in Nigeria has received vaccine from the Federal Government.”

But according to Ogie: “The Edo State Government is in custody of doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines received from the Federal Government for distribution in the state.

“We are preparing a local distribution network for rolling out the vaccines in line with the national plan.”

Vanguard reported that 3.94 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the country on Tuesday. Read it HERE.

