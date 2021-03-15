Construction of Kalashnikov plants in Venezuela to wrap up in 2021-2022

Kindly Share This Story:

The construction of Kalashnikov production facilities in Venezuela will be completed by the end of this year, a source in Russia’s military-technical cooperation sphere told Sputnik.

The source further told Sputnik that owing to the prevalence of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) the transfer of the facilities will occur only in 2022. The contract was signed in 2001, but because of U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic, the construction work has not been completed yet.

“According to the work schedule, the transfer of this object to the customer was planned for the end of 2021.

“However, the pandemic and the lockdown have intervened, so, most likely, the transfer dates for the plants will be postponed until 2022.

“Right now, everything depends on the Venezuelan side. The sooner the lockdown is lifted, the sooner work will be completed,” the source said.

According to the source, around 100 Russian engineers and technicians are involved in the construction of Kalashnikov plants in Venezuela. The source told Sputnik that another two groups of Russian specialists will head to Venezuela to help with construction work once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

There are currently two Kalashnikov plants under construction in Venezuela which are about 70 per cent completed. The Venezuelan Defense Ministry had said in 2018 that a plant to produce Kalashnikov assault rifles in Venezuela would go into operation by the end of 2019.

The plant that will assemble Kalashnikov assault rifles is being built under the contract signed in July 2006.

Venezuelan specialists are expected to launch the full-fledged licensed production of the AK-103 assault rifle and the plant is planned to manufacture about 25,000 assault rifles annually.

Besides, the ammunition production plant will manufacture more than 50 million rounds per year.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

