Community Secondary School, Aguobia: From fame to shame

Kindly Share This Story:

By Deola Oyawale

The information of the very dilapidated state of infrastructures at the Community Secondary School, CSS, Aguobia, Nomeh, in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, led to an unscheduled visit to the school.

CSS used to be one of the dream learning places most indigenes of the area had wished to attend. But today, it has become a different story.

The state of CSS is perhaps a bigger picture of the condition of public schools across the country.

Many were, however, shocked as they inspected the premises of the school where the entire buildings including classroom blocks were dilapidated which could easily be described as an eyesore

It is a sure bet that even the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, will not be able to hold his emotion if he visits the school that used to one of the best in the area.

With the current state of the school, one would wonder what could have happened to the institution that was the pride of all.

Suffice it to say that learning under such a deplorable state, isn’t a possibility as only a condusive environment makes learning possible.

It is so given that education in the 21st century is technologically-driven and interactive.

With the best infrastructure in the education sector, Nigeria should have no connection with 13 million out of school children.

A server by the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, said the population of out of school children in Nigeria had increased from 10.5 to 13.2 million as of 2018.

READ ALSO:

Sadly, government at all levels don’t seem to accord education its needed priority. One wonders if Nigeria’s policy makers are unaware that such a situation endangers national development.

There have been several calls by the Aguobia community for the government to urgently renovate the school to enhance learning conditions for both the pupils and their teachers.

The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) identified poor schooling conditions as an impediment to accessing quality education.

Globally, the UNESCO Institute of Statistics described the disparities in the availability of facilities at the basic education level as a global learning crisis affecting over 617 million adolescents and adults.

Data from the Federal Ministry of Education shows that up to 30 per cent of basic education schools across Enugu State are in a terrible state.

Ugwuanyi had during the inauguration of solar energy supply system sponsored by Dr. Theodora Kay-Njemanze in collaboration with Queen’s School Enugu Alumni, North East Chapter, United States of America (USA), reiterated his administration’s commitment towards raising the standard of education in the state through recruitment of more qualified teachers, construction, renovation and equipping of schools.

As a matter of fact, something needs to be done urgently to arrest the ugly situation in our secondary schools especially the CSS, Aguobia, Nomeh.

Kindly Share This Story: