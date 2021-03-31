Breaking News
Translate

Communal crisis: Ebonyi Govt orders dusk-to-dawn curfew in Effium

On 11:15 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Ebonyi indigenes raise alarm over fresh killings in Effium community

Ebonyi Government has announced a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Effium as part of its measures to end the violent crisis in the area.
The announcement is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abakiliki by Deputy Gov. Kelechi Igwe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ezza and Effium communities in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi had been embroiled in deep crisis, leading to wanton destruction of lives and property.

The crisis reportedly arose from a leadership tussle within the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the area.
The statement notes that military and police operatives have been fully deployed in the area to enforce the order.

Also read: Easter: Air Peace deploys Boeing 777 to Enugu route, increases flights to Owerri, Asaba

“Miscreants and hoodlums, including mercenaries hiding in the forest and bushes, are advised to vacate the community immediately.

“We are saying this in their own interest because security agencies will leave no stone unturned to root them out.

“Also, those who are in the habit of raising the false alarm to distract and divert the attention of security agents are by this announcement advised to desist from doing so.

“Such persons will be tracked, arrested and prosecuted as one of those promoting the crisis,” Umahi warned.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!