Communal clashes: Akwa Ibom to deal decisively with culprits

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has seriously frowned at frequent communal clashes witnessed in the state and resolved to decisively deal with culprits.

The resolution according to a statement yesterday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong was taken at the monthly State Executive Council Meeting, held on Tuesday in Uyo.

Ememobong added that the Council received and accepted the White paper on the report of the Commission of Inquiry on the Civil disturbances between Ikot Akpan Udo and Amazaba communities in the State.

He further stated that Council also received the completion report on the Dakkada Tower (21- storey smart building) as presented by HC-Special Duties and approved the lease of the building to high-end clients, and demanded speedy action on the assignment.

He stated, ” COVID-19 status update and vaccination exercise review was presented by the Commissioner for Health, who informed that the batch of the vaccines sent to Nigeria is safe.

“He further intimated that the flag-off of the vaccination had been undertaken and is still ongoing. Council appreciated the Federal Government for facilitating the entry of the vaccine into the country and for sending the first batch to Akwa Ibom State.

“Council directed that the vaccination exercise be executed in strict compliance with the protocol outlined by the NCDC/NPHDA. It was further directed that wide sensitisation be undertaken to mobilize people to receive the vaccines.

“It directed that the membership of the Immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eno Ibanga and the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nse Essien be excluded from the visitation panel of Akwa Ibom State University and the panel tasked to expedite action and submit its report as soon as possible.

“The Ibom plaza remodelling proposal was presented by Commissioner Culture & Tourism, stating in details the proposed changes and the economic impact that are concomitant. Council approved the project and directed that it should be implemented through a Public-Private Partnership model”

According to Ememobong, Governor Udom Emmanuel briefed the council on the potentials of the investments attracted to the state and that the projects that will be birthed through the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding with OCP in the $1.4billion fertilizer deal would at the construction stage require at least 7,000 people sourced locally.

“The governor appealed to the host communities of these projects to welcome development, instead of stifling the execution of the projects”, Ememobong stated

