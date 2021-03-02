Breaking News
Translate

Commissioner sends accolades to Ben Ayade on birthday

On 7:12 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Commissioner for Humanity and Social Welfare Services, Cross River State, Mrs. Blessing Egbara, has sent good wishes to Governor Ben Ayade as he clocks a year older today March 2.

The commissioner poured these blend of accolades and prayers to celebrate Ayade, whom he described as the people’s and digital governor.

“From all of us at the Ministry of Humanity and Social Welfare Services, we pray that God in His infinite mercy and wisdom will crown you with more wins and victories for the rest of your life,” she expressed.

READ ALSO: DSS arrests Tanko-Yakassai over issues beyond expression of opinion – PRO

Continuing, Egbara prayed for more grace. “May you age gracefully and in the protection and provision of God Almighty in Jesus name. God bless you and your family.”

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!