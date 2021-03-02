Commissioner sends accolades to Ben Ayade on birthday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Commissioner for Humanity and Social Welfare Services, Cross River State, Mrs. Blessing Egbara, has sent good wishes to Governor Ben Ayade as he clocks a year older today March 2.

The commissioner poured these blend of accolades and prayers to celebrate Ayade, whom he described as the people’s and digital governor.

“From all of us at the Ministry of Humanity and Social Welfare Services, we pray that God in His infinite mercy and wisdom will crown you with more wins and victories for the rest of your life,” she expressed.

Continuing, Egbara prayed for more grace. “May you age gracefully and in the protection and provision of God Almighty in Jesus name. God bless you and your family.”

