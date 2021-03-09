Comedian Whale mouth, partner on comedy series ‘The Police HQ’

Kindly Share This Story:

White Gorrilaz Media, a content production outfit, owned by comedian Whale Mouth and his partner, Frank Obiadi, has signed a multi-million naira partnership deal with Nevada Bridge TV to produce their first comedy web/TV series — The Police HQ.

The series which first season was premiered on Sunday, March 7, 2021, is now showing exclusively on the Nevada Bridge TV app.

subscription to Nevada Bridge TV app is available on Google Play-store and Apple Store platforms,which enables audiences see the hilarious comedy series.

The Police HQ cast some of the greatest Nollywood and comedy stars such as Seyilaw, Eniola Badmus, Whale Mouth, Belinda Effah, Omini Aho, Phronesis, Efe Warri Boy, MC Shaggi, Odogwu, Short Family, Sokoh Stanley to mention but a few. It was directed by Patrick Odjegba.

The series tells the day-to-day activities of the average Nigeria Police Force and all that happens within the walls of Area H police station in a very informative and hilarious manner, portraying the Nigeria Police Force in the good light.

According to comedian Whalemouth, “we can boldly say that, with the effects of the recent End Sars protest and the steps taken by the government to reform the Nigeria Police Force, if the content of this series gets to the force headquarters, they would be so proud of it and give it a 100% endorsement.

“This is definitely the most hilarious and informative comedy series that would adorn the web space and television in 2021. So, whoever is yet to subscribe to Nevada Bridge TV app should hurry and do so now with a monthly subscription fee of N750 only, and it will afford you the opportunity to get access to premium and quality Nigeria movies, concerts, series, short films and more on the app.”

Comedian Whale Mouth and his team at White Gorrilaz Media have, over the years, created sold-out comedy concerts across Nigeria and are ready to publish more mind-blowing contents, as this is just one among many in their coffers.

The new comedy series project is a Nevada Bridge original series.

Kindly Share This Story: