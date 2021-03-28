Come home, establish academy to groom, artistes – Rivers urges Burna Boy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Rivers State Government has urged the 2020 Grammy Award winner, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy to return to the state to establish music academy and a record label to groom and promote young talents in the nation.

This was as Governor Nyesom Wike, has promised to support the growth of entertainment industry in the state.

The government spoke yesterday during a Home Coming Concert organised in honour of the Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy, in Port Harcourt.

Speaking, the Commissioner of Culture and Tourism, Tonye Oniyide, noted that the entertainment landscape of the country has experienced a quake by the achievement of the Rivers born Afrofusion Star.

She noted that Burna Boy was not the first artiste in the nation, but the first to make it to record of Grammy.

Oniyide said: “Burna Boy is not the first artiste in the state, but the first to enter the Grammy records.

“Remember that Rivers is your home. Come home to join in the development of young talents here. We need your music academic and your record label here in the state to groom and promote our young ones. This is the time for our artists to come home and make our state great.”

However, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, while addressing the concert, expressed happiness that the fit was achieved during his tenure as Governor of the state.

Wike said: “Today is one of the happiest days in my life. You may not understand. So many factors come into play. At least, as a governor in my time Rivers State produced a Grammy award winner, as far as music is concerned in the entire world.

“Also, the state produced the most beautiful girl in Nigeria. What is key to let us to know that Rivers State and Niger Delta has a lot of potentials. When you have opportunity like this you thank God for what he has done for Rivers State.

Wike stated that the state would support any talent that is interested facing his or her career in the industry, adding that time has come when the state would look inward to improve in entertainment.

He said: “How many of you are interested in us showing you how to fish? How many of you are patient? Some of you come to politics to make quick money. How many of you are ready to be patient to learn?

“Today, I will not give you fish, but I will teach you how to fish. The time has come when we must look in ward and come home. Home is home.

“We are here to support anybody who wants to excell. We will not support those who only want to clap hands. We must give you the necessary support.”

