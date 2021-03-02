Civil Defence day: NSCDC pledges continued protection of lives

Kindly Share This Story:

The Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) on Monday, pledged to continue to protect the lives and property of people in the state.

The command’s Spokesperson, Mr Adamu Shehu, made the pledge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse in commemoration of the 2021 World Civil Defence Day, with the theme: “Strong Civil Protection to Preserve the National Economy”.

Shehu said that to celebrate the day, the command would showcase to the public, the relevance and importance of civil defence with emphasis on disaster management and protection of lives and property of people living in the state and beyond.

“I want use this opportunity to inform the public, particularly those living in Jigawa that we’ve achieved a lot in the protection of their lives and property, including disaster management.

“We were able to achieve this through intelligence gathering, surveillance and deployment of personnel to strategic places, especially critical infrastructure such as schools, government buildings, offices, markets, motor parks and water stations, among others,” Shehu said.

He explained that the corps had also been greatly contributing in disaster management across the state, particularly during the flood and COVID-19 pandemic.

The spokesperson added that the command had been collaborating with National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Local Emergency Management Agency (LEMA) in disaster prevention, management, and control.

According to him, the corps has been providing first-hand information of vulnerable people in flood-prone areas to authorities concerned.

“Part of our contribution in the prevention, management, and control of disaster is close collaboration with NEMA, SEMA, and LEMA, particularly during the flood.

“We participated in uncountable rescue operations, provided first-hand information to the government on the vulnerability of people in flood-prone areas.

“Also, during the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic, our personnel assisted in relief packages provided by the federal government.

“The corps played a crucial role in managing the pandemic by creating awareness, enforcing and ensuring that people comply with the laid down protection measures,” the spokesperson said.

He further stated that as part of its mandates, the command also protected all critical national assets and infrastructure in the state, including safeguarding all telecommunications facilities and gadgets.

Adamu said the corps would continue to attract the public attention for the importance of civil safety and awareness in prevention and self-protection measures in the event of accidents or disasters.

Shehu also urged residents to continue to provide the command with vital information to enable it to continue to protect lives, property, and other critical national assets and infrastructure across the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

