Civil Defence boss orders arms mop up, psychological evaluation of personnel

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has ordered state commandants to mop up all arms in units an departments under them and safely return them to the central armoury.

Director, Public Relations of the NSCDC, DCC Olusola Odumosu disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the CG also warned against accidental discharge, adding that no personnel must be given arms or sent on operations without tendering his arms trained certificate.

Audi also hinted of his intention to sanitize the system and make sure that round pegs are put in round holes, which informed his decision to set up a special committee to organize and conduct comprehensive forensic, psychological and behavioural test for all arms bearing personnel to determine those who are fit to carry firearms and separate them from drug addicts and drunks who may bring disrepute to the service by their actions and inordinate ambitions.

“While addressing personnel on a number of fundamental issues affecting the progress of the Corps, the CG declared his zero tolerance for gross indiscipline especially amongst armed-men and directed that arms and ammunitions should no longer be decentralized in units and departments across all formations, rather, should be mopped up and safely returned to the central armory controlling the arms usage of the Corps.

“Warning that, henceforth, no personnel must be given arms or drafted for any assignment without tendering his or her arms training certificate as a prove of competence because the days of accidental discharges are over and his administration will not tolerate it under any guise.

“The government has absolute trust in us and expectation is equally very high; we must deliver on our mandates and let Nigerians know that we are partners in progress, the security challenges are also enormous and we have no choice than to rise to the occasion and justify our existence” Audi said.

He said there is need to observe the rules of engagement in all operations, urging the personnel to consciously realign their thoughts, actions and mandates with current realities in order to completely rule out accidental discharges.

“We will also make sure that proper screening and evaluation of all arms-bearing personnel are conducted to determine their mental health status before entrusting Arms and ammunitions to them,” the CG maintained.

READ ALSO:

He further charged his officers and men to strive towards striking a balance between discipline, good ethical standard and enviable professional conduct at all time so that the world may see the Corps as a model organization in terms of service delivery and preservation of the sanctity of life and property of Nigerians.

Audi warned that any breach of his directives will “attract necessary sanctions and appropriate punishment would be meted out to any erring personnel who compromise standard by involving in arms racketeering, accidental discharge or misuse of firearms”.

The Corps helmsman reiterated his plan to invest heavily in training and retraining of his officers and men, especially the Arms Squad to bring out their full potentials and strategically reposition them for the tasks ahead.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: