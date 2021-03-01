Church of Nigeria, Diocese of Nnewi unveils multi-million Ecclessoopolis Basilica project

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Diocese of Nnewi, has unveiled multi million naira Ecclessoopolis project that will serve as the headquarters of the Diocese.

The project was unveiled by the Bishop of Diocese of Nnewi, Rt. Rev Ndubuisi Obi, during the church service to mark 25th Years Silver Jubilee Anniversary of the Diocese, held at Cathedral Church of St Mary, Nnewi, Anambra State.

Bishop Obi disclosed that the Ecclessoopolis, will have the new Bishops House, Bishops Chaplin house, lodging accommodation, cathedral workers house, guest house for lodging and accommodation that will contain between 350 to 450 guests, including many others houses and offices.

He also disclosed that the Diocese is still committed to its dream of having its Pentecost University located between Oraifite and Ozubulu communities, all Ekwusigo Local Government Area, take off

Bishop Obi further disclosed that Vocational and Technical Institutions in the University have already started academic activities and the Diocese is working tirelessly to ensure that the University proper, takes off in no distant time.

“The University project has not been abandoned, a lot of things are going on there, including vocational and technical academic activities, we are even expecting the visit of the National University Commission, NUC, the Chairman of the Board of the University is a man that does not like to cut corners, and he want everything to be done according to the law and regulations of establishing university.

Rt Rev. Obi who honoured some individuals be described as strong pillars of the Diocese who had in various ways made meaningful contributions to make the Diocese what it is presently, among whom is the Chairman of Oilserv Group, Sir Emeka Okwuosa, an engineer, said that their contributions are still needed, particularly in the proposed Ecclessiopolis project.

READ ALSO: EFCC disowns recruitment group on WhatsApp

Sir Okwuosa, was honoured alongside the retired Archbishop Province of the Niger, Rt. Rev. Prof. Godwin Okpala, former Governor of Anambra State, Dame Virgy Etiaba, Chairman Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, Sir Emeka Offor, Chairman Innoson Group, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman Dozzy Group, Chief Dan Chukwudozie, Chairman Chicason Group, Sir Chika Okafor, and Chief Emma Bishop Okonkwo, and many others by Dioceses of Nnewi.

Speaking during the occasion, Sir Okwuosa who was represented by his brother, Sir Azuka Okwuosa, a leading All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant for the November 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, said that the Church, has a lot of roles to play to ensure free, fair, peaceful and credible election in the November governorship election in the state.

According to him, the Church is also an aspect of the larger Anambra community and a benchmark as far as moral instructions are concerned.

“As the November 2021, governorship election in Anambra State approaches, the Church is one of the focal points of vanguard for the new Anambra State. It has a lot of roles to play to ensure free, fair, peaceful and credible election in the state.”

Describing the achievements of Diocese of Nnewi in the last 25 years as no mean feat, Sir Okwuosa, said that such achievements were the reasons they need to partner with the church to position the State in a better pedestal.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: