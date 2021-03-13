Christiana Boluwade to unveil new movie series ‘Retribution’

Kindly Share This Story:

Rising American based Nigerian filmmaker and actress, Christiana Boluwade who has been in the movie Industry for over 20 years, is set to premiere her new movie series titled ‘Retribution’ (Esan).

Boluwade has produced flicks like ‘Taloloko’, ‘Okun-ebi’, The Fight amongst others. She is known for producing impeccable movies and amazing storytelling.

‘Retribution’ her sixth movie production will be premiered on 14th of March 2021.

The Series produced by Christiana Boluwade and directed by Ola Yusuf features Christiana Boluwade, Idowu Akinsade, Kehinde Olatunji, Mary Akinneye, amongst others. It will be unveiled on her YouTube channel – Christiana Boluwade Productions.

Asked why she delved into filmmaking, the revered filmmaker said: “I produce movies to teach and instruct people. I use filmmaking as a medium to communicate wisdom about life’s issues. ‘Retribution’ is not any different. The movie was produced to state that that there are repercussions for every action taken in life. Anyone who watches the movie will definitely be educated.

“Growing up, I was fascinated by movie stars on Tv and I decided to nurture that dream.I am a Christian so my movies are bound to teach lessons that will positively impact the lives of my viewers”.

The story focuses on Tokunbo, an affluent auto dealer who is married to a successful entrepreneur, Posi. He travels around the country with all kinds of girls in sizzling romantic escapades. At home, Tokubo is known to be a gentleman, but a ladies’ man around town.

While Posi is dealing with a cheating husband, she has to simultaneously deal with the incessant hedonistic lifestyle of her younger sister, Peju. Peju is the go-to-girl for all kinds of crime while burying her secrets under the cover of the night. She is about to commit a different kind of crime, one that could either make or break her.

