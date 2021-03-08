Christian, Muslim clerics endorse Covid-19 vaccine, laud NPHCDA’s efforts

Kindly Share This Story:

Some renowned Christian and Muslim clerics in the country have approved the Oxford/Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine for all Nigerians irrespective of faith.

Adopting the slogan ‘Covid-19 Vaccine is Safe for Health and Life’, the inter-faith group, under the auspices of National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) declared the vaccines safe and effective for Nigerians.

The group made these known on Tuesday in a communique issued at the end of its executive session on the public falsehoods and myths against the administration of the vaccines.

In the communique co-signed by its President, Bishop Sunday Garuba and Assistant Secretary, Rev. Andelm Francis, the clerics also hailed the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) for the seamless arrival and roll out of the vaccines.

According to the NIFROP, NPHCDA’s leadership has shown competence and expertise so far.

The group, therefore, urged all Nigerians to ignore conspiracy theories and support the health agency in ridding the nation of the deadly contagion.

Declaring the vaccines “good for all citizens irrespective of religious creeds or ethnicity identity”, the NIFROP added that it should be embraced by all to enhance greater public health.

The clerics, however, implored all Nigerians to be vigilant and report any act of impropriety or sharp practices by anybody to the nearest authority for appropriate actions.

