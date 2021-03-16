Christian lawyers fault appointment of Appeal Court Justices

Kindly Share This Story:

…Urges Gombe Gov to appoint Justice Beatrice as Chief Judge

…Call on service chiefs, security agencies to halt rise in crime

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON) has observed with dismay, the controversy generated by the recent shortlisting of judicial officers for consideration for appointment as Justices of the Court of Appeal submitted to the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The lawyers, in a communiqué issued at the president in council meeting, signed by Arome Okwori and

OIatunji Omole,the National President and National Secretary respectively, said of particular interest was the concern expressed that of all the candidates shortlisted from the 19 Northern States of the Federation, no Judge of the Christian faith is included in the Priority List contrary to the spirit of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as Amended).

” CLASFON is worried that the independence of the Judiciary is likely to be compromised if the process of judicial appointments becomes a subject matter of public outcry and political interference and therefore calls on the appointing authority to ensure that merit, justice, and fairness is not compromised and that the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 is strictly adhered to,” they said .

The lawyers ,however, commend the judiciary at all levels for the deployment of Information Technology (IT) especially with respect to the electronic filing of court processes.

” This step towards improving justice delivery in the country is highly commendable. Other courts that are yet to adopt this method are encouraged to do so, and lawyers are enjoined to improve their Information Technology skills in order to key into the new approach,” they said.

CLASFON also commended the Governor of Cross Rivers State, as well as the Cross River State House of Assembly for the resolution of the impasse in the State Judiciary which had hitherto and unnecessarily stalled the smooth running of the Cross Rivers State Judiciary due to the refusal of the State House of Assembly to confirm the most senior judge of the State, the Hon. Justice Akon Ekpeme as the substantive Chief Judge of the State.

” The eventual confirmation of Hon. Justice Akon Ekpeme is laudable. However, CLASFON decries the situation in Gombe State where the Gombe State Governor and the State Judicial Service Commission have persistently refused to send the name of the most senior judge in that state i.e. Hon. Justice Beatrice Iliya to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for consideration of His Lordship’s appointment as the substantive Chief Judge in the State. CLASFON, therefore, advises His Excellency, Governor Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State to succumb to reason like his Cross Rivers State counterpart and do right thing.”

On state of insecurity in Nigeria and regional agitations, CLASFON reiterated her position as contained in the communiqué issued on November 22, 2020, about the general state of insecurity in the nation.

“Since the last communiqué, the state of insecurity in the country has worsened. The recent kidnapping/abduction of students in Kankara in Katsina State, Kagara in Niger State, Jangebe in Zamfara State, and students of Federal College of Forestry, Mando, Kaduna State, is worrisome. The alarming increase in banditry, kidnapping, and communal clashes have occasioned unquantifiable human and material losses and displacement of indigenous communities.The security apparatus of state appears to be either overwhelmed or incapacitated to deal with these criminal activities which have emboldened criminals, thus making crime attractive to youths.”

“CLASFON therefore calls on the security agencies, especially the newly appointed Service Chiefs to rise to this situation immediately, halt the continuous upsurge in crime and criminalities in the country, and protect the lives and the livelihood of Nigerians.”

“CLASFON views the agitations for secession, formation of regional security outfits, issuing of eviction orders to non-indigenes by some non-state actors, blockade of food supplies etc. coming from different regions of the country as the consequences of the general failure of good governance in the Country. ”

“The Federal Government must therefore rise to the occasion to ensure justice and fair play in all its dealings, to quell these agitations. Genuine concerns raised by these agitators should be looked into sincerely and addressed by the government. CLASFON also urges the agitators to sheath their swords and embrace dialogue.”

CLASFON observed that even though the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 in Section 10 stated categorically that Government of the Federation or of a State shall not adopt any religion as State Religion thereby affirming Nigeria to be a secular state, the realities on ground do not reflect this cardinal principle.

“The policies and appointments by the Federal Government have continued to favour a particular religion to the detriment of others. State Governments have formulated policies that directly promote one religion over and above others.”

” The Hijab controversy currently going on in Kwara State is one clear instance of the arbitrary use of state policy to promote a particular religion.

The indefinite closure of Christian Mission Schools in Kwara State over the Hijab controversy is unacceptable.”

CLASFON wondered why despite the pendency of an appeal before the Supreme Court on the issue of Hijab, the Kwara State Government would proceed to take steps that would appear to pre-empt the decision of the Apex Court and foist a fait accompli on the Apex Court in the appeal.

The lawyers therefore, called on the Kwara State government to reopen the affected schools, for the benefit of innocent students and to show respect for the rule of law.

“CLASFON also observes with dismay, the bastardisation of due process and violations of the laws of the Country by the Federal Government, in the unlawful elongation of the tenure of offices of the Accountant General of the Federation, the Inspector General of Police, and the Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corp, whose respective tenures of office had elapsed.”

The Christian lawyers commended “the courageous citizens of the Nigeria who have gone to court to challenge this affront on the rule of law.”

” CLASFON urges the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency retrace its steps, by allowing these retired officers to vacate their respective offices immediately.”

