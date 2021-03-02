China-Africa business council opens office in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

The China Africa Business Council, on Monday opened its first ever offices, in the commercial city of Lagos.

The offices include, the Belt & Road Service Connections as well as Belt & Road Mediation Center.

Commissioning of the offices was witnessed by Executive Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Consul General of the PRC in Nigeria, Mr Chu Maoming, Mr Odein Ajumogobia, Principal Partner of Ajumogobia and Okeke Law Firm and former Minister of State in Nigeria, Dr Linus Idahosa, the Vice Chairman of the Choice International Group (CIG), Moyo Onigbanjo SAN, Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Lagos State. Others were Mrs Solape Hammond, Special Advisor on Sustainable Development Goals and investment.

According to Chief Diana Chen, who hosted the event, “The purpose of setting up a representative office here in Lagos “is to develop the membership of not only the Chinese enterprises but also enterprises that are looking for business opportunities and investment in China.”

“The aim is to enhance and develop the cooperation between Nigerian and Chinese Companies into a more integrated and efficient platform and to increase the number of reliable, high performing and high-quality Nigerian companies joining the Council’s Office in Nigeria,” he added.

The CABC Headquartered in China, he said was set up to incorporate Nigerian Companies as members with their representative Office in Nigeria.

