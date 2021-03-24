Breaking News
Chevron owned company in collaboration with others donate model classrooms in Delta

Star Deepwater Petroleum Limited, A company belonging to Chevron, also an  operator of the Agbami field, alongside other  parties in the Agbami field  have donated a model block of classrooms to Government college, Ughelli, Delta state .

The other parties in the Agbami field are the – Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Famfa Oil Limited, Equinor Nigeria Energy Company Limited, and Prime 127 Nigeria Limited.

Esimaje Brikinn, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Chevron Nigeria Mid-Africa Business Unit thanked all for their role, adding he commended the Delta state  government for her support to Chevron.

“We thank NNPC for partnering with the Agbami Parties on Social Investments in the areas of Education, Health and Economic Development.” “We are also proud that this project was built, one hundred percent, by Local Community Contractors.”  , he said.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who was represented by his Commissioner for Basic and  secondary education,  Mr Patrick Ukah  at the virtual event  lauded the Agbami parties for the donation, adding  the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr Otive Igbuzor  also commended those behind the project.

Robert Hulett, Director, DW and Production Sharing Contract (DW & PSC) Star Deepwater Petroleum Limited, said   the multi-floor Model classroom  has “ : Thirteen (13) classrooms with three hundred (300) sets of furniture,  plus twelve (12) sets of teachers’ chairs and tables; an ICT center and computer room, including a set of main servers with a broad bandwidth subscription and all hybrid equipment required for the ICT center to function effectively; a library with book shelves, tables and benches; a fine art room; a sick bay with mini beds; a 40KVA power generator and other functional rooms.”

He also spoke of other projects by the  Agbami parties in the state, adding that some of them were  “three science laboratory complexes with fully furnished and equipped Physics, Chemistry, Biology laboratories built and donated to Zik’s Senior Secondary School Sapele, Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro and Unity School Agbarho respectively. “

“The others include a Chest Clinic built and donated to the Tuberculosis and Leprosy Referral Center, Eku, two hybrid libraries built and donated to Uwheru Secondary School, Uwheru and Ubeji Secondary School, Ubeji. “In addition, a Mother and Childcare Center at Sapele Central Hospital, and a model classroom block project at Essi College Warri are nearing completion  and will soon be commissioned”, he said.

On his part, Mr. Modupe Alakija, Chairman/CEO, Famfa Oil Nigeria Limited, who was represented by Dapo Okewole, Chief Financial Officer,  and   Mr. Bala Wunti, Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), represented by Group General Manager  Services, Yunusa Yahaya, hailed the project.

“We applaud the Agbami Parties for their continued partnership and collaboration with the NNPC in our drive to deliver impactful social investments interventions to our people” , they  said.

Ms Christel Kvalvik, Managing Director, Equinor Nigeria Energy Company Limited,  who also spoke  commended the project.

