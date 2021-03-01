Chef in court for allegedly stealing employer’s tea jugs, glasses

Kindly Share This Story:

A 34-year-old chef, Jerry Bamai, on Monday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja for allegedly stealing his employer’s tea jugs, glasses and briefcase.’

The police charged Bamai, who resides in Nyanya Gwandara, Nasarawa State, with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, Atuluku El-sadat of Kigoma Street, Wuse Zone Seven, Abuja, reported the matter at the Maitama Police station on Feb. 19.

Ejike said that on Feb. 13, the brief case contained a motorcycle original document, house documents and an original award document belonging to the complainant and his partner for their restaurant.

The prosecutor said that during investigation, the defendant confessed to the crime.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of section 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Linda Chidama admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two reasonable sureties in like sum who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She adjourned the matter until March 22, for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

