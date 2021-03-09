Champions League: Ronaldo fired up, says Juve boss

Breaking News
Andrea Pirlo says Cristiano Ronaldo is “fired up” and ready to go ahead of Juventus’ crunch Champions League clash with Porto.

The five-time Ballon d’Or was handed a timely rest by the Bianconeri last Saturday as they saw off Lazio 3-1 in Serie A, with Alvaro Morata bagging a brace that allowed an illustrious colleague to see just 21 minutes of game time off the bench.

Pirlo told reporters ahead of the last-16 encounter in Turin clash tonight: “Cristiano Ronaldo is fine, these are his matches. He’s fired up, he’s been able to rest and can’t wait.”

A shock defeat in an initial meeting with Porto has them in a difficult position, but an away goal has been registered and one more effort would be enough to see them into the quarter-finals.

Pirlo has said of the task facing his team: “We know very well that the pressure is on us, but we don’t hide.

“We have what it takes to go through, but we don’t underestimate our opponent. Porto are a very good and solid team, but we are Juventus and we have to think about qualifying.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

