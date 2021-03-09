Champions League: Ronaldo fired up, says Juve boss

Kindly Share This Story:

Andrea Pirlo says Cristiano Ronaldo is “fired up” and ready to go ahead of Juventus’ crunch Champions League clash with Porto.

The five-time Ballon d’Or was handed a timely rest by the Bianconeri last Saturday as they saw off Lazio 3-1 in Serie A, with Alvaro Morata bagging a brace that allowed an illustrious colleague to see just 21 minutes of game time off the bench.

Pirlo told reporters ahead of the last-16 encounter in Turin clash tonight: “Cristiano Ronaldo is fine, these are his matches. He’s fired up, he’s been able to rest and can’t wait.”

A shock defeat in an initial meeting with Porto has them in a difficult position, but an away goal has been registered and one more effort would be enough to see them into the quarter-finals.

Pirlo has said of the task facing his team: “We know very well that the pressure is on us, but we don’t hide.

“We have what it takes to go through, but we don’t underestimate our opponent. Porto are a very good and solid team, but we are Juventus and we have to think about qualifying.”

