Certificate Forgery Suit: Again, Iyoha Darlington congratutes Obaseki, hails Appeal Court verdict

Kindly Share This Story:

The former governorship candidate of the Peoples Party of Nigeria in Edo State 2020 governorship election, Iyoha John Darlington, has again congratulated Gov Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Honourable Philip Shuaibu on the Appeal Court verdict upholding the ruling of the Federal High Court.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, the former governorship candidate advised the All Progressives Congress, APC, and their candidate in the 2020 Edo State governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to let well alone as the generality of Edo people spoke with one voice on September 19th, 2020 and this, he said, saw the re-election of the incumbent Governor Obaseki.

Further in his statement he attributed Obaseki’s victory to his remarkable achievements on which the people stood on for his re-election.

He said: “I think it’s time well was let alone as the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has upheld the verdict of the Federal High Court.

“Ize-Iyamu and his All Progressives Congress cannot seek a short-cut to the Government House with lies and absurdities, for starters, to upturn the will of Edo voters as freely expressed on September 19th, 2020 and there onto return our state to the odious apparatus of neo-Nazi rule.

“Many of us that withdrew from the governorship race for the incumbent governor did so because of the interest of our state which we put first.

“Frankly, in all key sectors we saw the giant strides made by the incumbent governor during his first term and there is no denying the fact he has succeeded in repositioning our state in the path of development and economic prosperity.

“I really do not see what Ize-Iyamu and his co-travellers want to do that Gov Obaseki and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shiabu have not done exceedingly well.

The former governorship candidate hailed the Appeal Court verdict and further stated thar the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man.

“Today, the hope of the common man has been rekindled by the Nigerian judiciary as obtains in civilized climes. This historic verdict remains a re-affirmation of the verdict of Edo people as expressed on September 19th last year”, the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: