CDHR Boss, Taiga enrolls 30 pupils for primary six exams

The Acting President of the Committee for the Defense of Human Rights, CDHR, Comrade (Dr.) Kehinde Prince Taiga, has enrolled a total of 30 pupils for the Primary Six School Leaving Certificate Examination.

The beneficiaries are pupils of Ukpedi Primary School, Eyara.

Taiga, disclosed this during a telephone chat on Wednesday.

According to him, he decided to go back to his community in Eyara, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State to carry out the gesture, saying this move was still a part of his mission of defending human rights.

According to him, the fact that the parents could not sponsor their children’s enrollment for the exams means that their rights to enroll were also denied them and he had to take up this responsibility.

He called on other well-to-do Nigerians to take up such tasks, stressing that such exams are even supposed to be free for the pupils.

“I am glad I am able to do this and I thank God for making me fit to carry out this noble assignment. A student in JSS3 also got a scholarship till she graduates out of the secondary school in my community and another pupil got a scholarship from JSS1 to SS3,” he said.

