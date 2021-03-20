Cavani: Man United need convincing they can win trophies again

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United must convince themselves their four-year trophy drought is about to come to an end, according to Edinson Cavani. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes a first trophy since the Europa League in 2017 will be the catalyst to more success. And Cavani, who looks set to return in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final at Leicester, says silverware is within their grasp.

“If we’re all convinced that we can achieve what we want to, with the right amount of concentration and the determination that we need to have, we can do it,” he said.

“That’s why I say it depends on us, it depends on how much we want to succeed.”

Cavani was named in the travelling squad for the midweek Europa League win in Milan. However, a niggle in training forced him to stay at home.

After missing four matches, Cavani’s return would provide a boost to a side the veteran striker believes is making good progress.

“United have a lot of good players at the club and players with a lot of experience too,” he said.

“Guys who have won titles and have experienced big moments like that.

“They have benefited from sharing dressing rooms with great footballers and with great squads and teams. So, I believe that they know perfectly well what winning titles is all about.

“For sure, you always get times when sides are rebuilt and strengthened for the future as you start to see a new generation of young players coming through.

“Then work begins on building a new squad and a team, and on the basis of this, you are able to grow and improve.”

The 34-year-old Cavani has the benefit of years of experience gained with Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli. Hailed as a positive influence on the dressing room by Solskjaer, he knows there is no substitute for a strong work ethic and mindset.

“I think that your winning mentality always comes from the work you put in on a day-to-day basis,” Cavani told Inside United.

“Wanting to surpass yourself every day, wanting to prepare yourself to face up to difficult situations and when things get tough. I think that these are things that you can work on.”

While Cavani looks set to bolster United’s attacking options, Solskjaer is sweating on the fitness of fellow forward Marcus Rashford.

The 23-year-old was forced off at half-time in the win in Milan, with what Solskjaer described as a “little twinge that we couldn’t take a risk with”.

Cavani knows the talismanic influence Rashford can have after witnessing the striker dump PSG out of the Champions League in March 2019.

“Well, I had to watch that moment from the sideline as I was on the bench at the time when Marcus Rashford took that penalty in the Parc des Princes,” he said.

“Those are the kind of moments that you have to use in the future to become even stronger and to grow as a player.

“To feel that there’s nothing better when you can feel the competitive spirit inside you, the desire to perform at your best.

“I believe that those big moments, those special occasions, are the ones that leave their mark on you and enable you to grow. It’s a demonstration of character.”

