Cash Grant: FG empowers 5,280 women in Oyo

By Adeola Badru

No fewer than 5,280 rural women in Oyo State on Thursday received N20,000 cash each to uplift their socio-economic status as part of the Federal Government’s National Social Safety Net Project (NASSP).

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq made the disclosure during the flag-off ceremony at the Western Hall, House of Assembly Complex, Oyo State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

The minister who was accompanied by her counterparts including Sunday Dare (Youths and Sports), Senator Tayo Alasoadura (Minister of State for Niger Delta), Director General, National Emergency Management Authority, AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (rtd), Chief of Staff to Governor Seyi Makinde, Chief Bisi Ilaka, Oyo State Commissioners Faosat Sanni (Women Affairs and Social Inclusion), Seun Fakorede (Youths and Sports), Chairman Oyo APC, Chief Akin Oke among other dignitaries.

The Minister said: “The Federal Government of Nigeria in partnership with the World Bank designed and developed a safety net for Nigeria under the platform of the National Social Safety Net Project (NASSP).”

“The Conditional Cash Transfer Programme commenced in September 2016 with the aim of responding to deficiencies in capacity and lack of investment in the human capital of poor and vulnerable households. The programme is designed to deliver timely and accessible cash transfer to the beneficiary households.”

“Oyo State has received a total sum of N992,715,000 from the Federal Government Conditional cash transfer programme from inception till date impacting the lives of 14,022 poor and vulnerable households (PVHHs). Your Excellency, 28 local government areas are currently benefiting from the Federal Government CCT programme in Oyo State.”

“I must note at this point that the social register is being expanded to cater for more poor and vulnerable households in Oyo State.”

“The Special Cash Grant for Rural Women programme being flagged off today was introduced in 2020 by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s social inclusion and poverty reduction agenda, including the realisation of the national aspiration of lifting 100million Nigerians out of poverty in 10years.”

“It is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural Nigeria. A grant of N20,000 will be disbursed to over 150,000 poor rural women across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory. The grant is expected to increase access to financial capital required for economic activities.”

“A total number of 5,280 beneficiaries are to benefit from the cash grant of N20,000 each to uplift the socio-economic status of the total women in Oyo State.”

“It is our hope that the beneficiaries of this programme will make good use of the opportunity to increase their income, enhance their good security, and contribute towards improving their living standard.”

“I am optimistic that with the support and cooperation of Your Excellency and other stakeholders, we can lift 100 million out of poverty by 2030 as envisioned by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

In their separate remarks, Minister of State for Niger Delta, Senator Tayo Alasoadura and his counterpart at the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare lauded the step taken by the Federal Government.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, Chief Ilaka commended the Federal Government for the initiative adding that the state government on her part would remain committed to creating and improving opportunities for people to live meaningfully and fulfill life.

He advised the beneficiaries to take advantage of the current women emancipation initiative both globally and locally and to as well involve in governance, seek political positions and take advantage of different policies of government to transform the society.

“I assure the good people of Oyo State of the determination of my administration to utilise all resources within her disposal to ensure that poverty is reduced to the barest minimum in our society.”

“It is germane to mention that our administration will leave no stone unturned in transforming the lives of the vulnerable ones, most especially women and children. We are equally ready to partner with individuals and groups willing to reposition the socio-economic well-being of our citizens, particularly the underprivileged.”

“I want to applaud and appreciate the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, for contributing it’s quota in making this country a better place for all.”

“The task of eradicating poverty should not be left in the hand of government alone. Let me, therefore, use this opportunity to invite well-meaning individuals in the community and other non-governmental organisations to collaborate with the state in eradicating poverty in our society.”

“Permit me to use this medium to show our profound gratitude, on behalf of the good women of Oyo State to the Federal Government of Nigeria at making life comfortable for them through all the Social Investment Programme initiatives.”

“This is evident in the extension of the Federal Government’s kindness to the voiceless women, down-trodden, poorest of the poor, vulnerable group of people, aged people, widows, people living with disabilities and so on, who were provided with packages of COVID-19 palliative materials, consisting food items and other household utilities to cushion the effect of locked-down on the people on the country, Oyo State Inclusion.”

“I am glad to inform you that up till May/June 2020 payment cycle, 13,830 poorest of the poor and vulnerable households had benefitted from the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, which is also a segment of the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) of the Federal Government.”

In her remarks, Oyo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Alhaja Faosat Sanni said “This is the evidence in the extension of the federal government ‘s kindness to the voiceless women, downtrodden, poorest of the poor, vulnerable group of people, aged people, widows, people living with disabilities and so on who were provided with packaged of COVID-19 palliative materials consisting of food items and other household utilities to cushion the effect of locked-down on the people in the country, Oyo State inclusive.”

The highlight of the event was the presentation of foodstuff, which include, rice, beans, garri, and palm oil to some of the victims of the Shasha fire incidents.

