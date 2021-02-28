Kindly Share This Story:



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Lagos State Command says its continuous capacity building programmes for drivers have brought a lot of improvement on the traffic situation on roads in the state.

Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, the Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

According to him, the corps has been educating drivers on quarterly basis on safe driving to correspond with the in-house training of the personnel which consequently is yielding positive results on the road.

“We are not just sensitising our operatives, it is a routine thing in our calendar for the year.

“The corps also built the capacity of the drivers too, especially the tanker drivers.

“We educate them quarterly till the end of the year and that is the tradition and the reason we are experiencing great improvement on the roads recently,” he said.

According to him, transportation sector is dynamic in nature because as a set of drivers are being trained, other new ones are coming in, likewise the vehicles.

Ogungbemide said that the dynamic nature of the transport sector has made the corps to be dynamic in sensitising the drivers rather than being static in the approach.

“More new faulty vehicles are coming in as we are resolving one, so we are not static in our approach in tackling the problems.

“There is revolution and we are moving along with it in the transportation sector.

“We are in the first quarter of the year and its part of strategic goals to build the capacity of our operatives at the time we carry the drivers along for the purpose of safety on the road,” Ogungbemide told NAN.

The FRSC boss, however, urged drivers to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to ensure safety on the road.

NAN reports that 120 personnel had participated in a two-day workshop organised by the FRSC Lagos Sector Command to curb fatality during emergencies in the state.

