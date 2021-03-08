Cameroon thrash Nigeria in Girls Volleyball Championship

Kindly Share This Story:

Cameroon humbled Nigeria in front of home fans in straight sets 3-0 (28-26, 25-21, 25-21) as the hosts got off to a less than ideal start in their opening game of the ongoing 2021 U18 Girls African Nations Volleyball Championship in Abuja.

The Cameroonians edged a closely fought opening set 28-26 but exerted their superiority in the next to sets to cruise to a comfortable victory at the Indoor Sports Hall of the MKO Abiola Stadium.

ALSO READ: Simy sends Rohr message ahead of AFCON

Head Coach of the Cameroon U18 girls Emile Tongtong touted his side’s technical superiority over the hosts and said the win was revenge for the boys side losing to their Nigerian counterparts on Thursday.

“Nigeria is a good and young side but my team is more technically sound,” Tongtong said.

“My players have been playing together for a long time and we know how to overcome pressure.

“I told my girls that we have to beat Nigeria in order to avenge our boys’ team and I am happy the girls made me proud”.ie A: Simy sends Rohr message ahead of AFCON.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: