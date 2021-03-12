Kindly Share This Story:

At the 43rd Confederation of African Football, CAF, General Assembly meeting today, March 12 in Rabat, Morocco, Dr. Patrice Motsepe was elected as President, while Amaju Pinnick emerged as one of the Vice Presidents.

Motsepe, who becomes the seventh person to occupy the position of CAF President, begins his four-year term after being elected unopposed by the Member Associations.

Pinnick, the Nigeria Football Federation boss, is now the fifth Vice President going by the new arrangement by CAF, which hitherto had three vice presidents.

He was CAF First Vice President(September 2018 to July 2019) under former CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad. He lost his seat in 2019.

READ ALSO:

DR Congo’s Constant Omari is the new 1st Vice-President followed by Morocco’s Faouzi Lekjaa. As Augustin Senghor, Ahmed Yahya and Souleiman Waberi all stepped down for Patrice Motsepe at the polls, they were returned as Vice Presidents in that order.

Faouzi Lekjaa became the fourth vice president, followed by Pinnick.

According to CAF, Africa adopted a unity stance which saw the three candidates (Augustin Senghor, Ahmed Yahya and Jacques Anouma) withdraw from the race to be President.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who was in attendance in Rabat in his remarks in the General Assembly, commended the African Member Associations for the unity they have displayed in the last few weeks.

Motsepe, 55, an accomplished South African businessman and philanthropist, has been the President of a South African club, Mamelodi Sundowns, for almost two decades.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: