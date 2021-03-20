Breaking News
Translate

Cadbury Nigeria rewards winning schools

On 1:58 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Cadbury Nigeria, a part of Mondel–z International and producers of  Bournvita, a cocoa beverage drink, has rewarded the top three winning schools in the second edition of the Bourn Factor School Talent Hunt Competition, which took place nationwide, in 2020.

The winners were unveiled at a media parley held at the Company’s head office in Lagos, recently. Divine  Promotion  Nursery  and  Primary School  in  Ile-Ife,  Osun  State,  won  the  grand  prize  of 3million.

Success Foundation Academy in Abeokuta, Ogun State, which came second, won 2 Million, while Potter and Clay Schools in Ilesha, Osun State, in the third position, won N1 million.

During the prize presentation, Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye, Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria, said one of the Company’s values is to “love our consumers and our brands,” adding that the organisation has continued to seek numerous ways to demonstrate this.

“The  Bourn Factor  initiative  was  launched  in  2019  to  enable  children  from  different  primary schools across  the  country showcase  their  talents,  compete, and  win  prizes  for their  schools, while raising money towards a social cause,” she said.

Mrs. Adeboye added that the initiative was in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that seek to build sustainable communities.

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!