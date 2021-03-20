Cadbury Nigeria rewards winning schools

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Cadbury Nigeria, a part of Mondel–z International and producers of Bournvita, a cocoa beverage drink, has rewarded the top three winning schools in the second edition of the Bourn Factor School Talent Hunt Competition, which took place nationwide, in 2020.

The winners were unveiled at a media parley held at the Company’s head office in Lagos, recently. Divine Promotion Nursery and Primary School in Ile-Ife, Osun State, won the grand prize of 3million.

Success Foundation Academy in Abeokuta, Ogun State, which came second, won 2 Million, while Potter and Clay Schools in Ilesha, Osun State, in the third position, won N1 million.

During the prize presentation, Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye, Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria, said one of the Company’s values is to “love our consumers and our brands,” adding that the organisation has continued to seek numerous ways to demonstrate this.

“The Bourn Factor initiative was launched in 2019 to enable children from different primary schools across the country showcase their talents, compete, and win prizes for their schools, while raising money towards a social cause,” she said.

Mrs. Adeboye added that the initiative was in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that seek to build sustainable communities.

