CAC.gov.ng: Despite site upgrade, poor online customer service lingers

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on December 24, 2020, announced the scheduled upgrade of its company registration software to accommodate changes in the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020. The upgrade was scheduled to be completed on January 4, 2021.

As promised, the site (cac.gov.ng) was again live and fully functional on December 5, 2021, although it took about an additional one-week for proper functioning.

However, in spite of this upgrade, the poor online customer service of the Commission lingers, if not worsen. All of the provided means of contact on the Contact Us page leads nowhere but cul-de-sac.

Vanguard tried contacting all of the provided mobile numbers within the working hour of 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm on Wednesday but was not successful. Whenever the call luckily connects, the phone will ring repeatedly with no one to answer while there are occasions the calls were presumed intentionally aborted at the other end.

Going more official, we tried reaching the Commission through the three email addresses provided. The responses we got from the Gmail postmaster generally read:

“Delivery has failed to these recipients or groups:

“helpdesk@cac.gov.ng

“Your message wasn’t delivered. Despite repeated attempts to deliver your message, the recipient’s email system refused to accept a connection from your email system.

“Contact the recipient by some other means (by phone, for example) and ask them to tell their email admin that it appears that their email system is refusing connections from your email server. Give them the error details shown below. It’s likely that the recipient’s email admin is the only one who can fix this problem.

“For Email Admins

No connection could be made because the target computer actively refused it. This usually results from trying to connect to a service that is inactive on the remote host – that is, one with no server application running.”

Nigerians registering their companies using the online medium of the Commission can only pray nothing goes wrong as there is no one to call for help except a physical visit to a CAC office.

The upgrade on the CAC website, on other hand, messed up some accounts. For instance, an affected applicant who had an Availability Code issued for his approved Business Name prior to the site upgrade cannot find it assigned to his account anymore.

