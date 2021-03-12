Butcher bags 6 months imprisonment for hitting lady with stick

Kindly Share This Story:

A Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Friday sentenced a butcher, Husseini Abdulkareem, to six months imprisonment for causing hurt.

Abdulkareem, 20, who resides in Angwan Kiriya Gwagwa village, Abuja, pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt and begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Gambo Garba, however, gave Abdulkareem an option to pay a fine of N20, 000 and warned him to desist from committing crime.

Garba said the punishment would have been stiffer if Abdulkareem had not saved the court the pains of protracted prosecution.

The prosecuting counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the matter was reported on March 5 at Gwagwa Police Station, Abuja, by the complainant Habibat Hassan of Gawgwa village.

Ogada said that the convict had an altercation with the complainant and he hit her with a stick on the head and other parts of her body.

The prosecutor added that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 247 of the Penal Code.

