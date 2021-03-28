Busy Buhari receives politicians seeking refuge

Kindly Share This Story:

In a remarkably busy week, President Muhammadu Buhari opened his heart and arms to receive former political heavy weights running to the APC for refuge after a long sojourn in the cold.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari on March 22, hosted former Gov. Gbenga Daniel of Ogun and a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Dimeji Bankole, who recently defected to the ruling APC.

The Chairman of the Caretaker Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC, who is also Governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, accompanied by the Governors of Jigawa, Badaru Abubakar and that of Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu, presented Daniel and Bankole to the president.

Daniel was governor from 2003 to 2011, while Bankole was speaker from 2007 to 2011. The two men served on the platform of the PDP, the current main opposition party.

Bankole, who appears to have been in political Siberia after his years as speaker, defected from the PDP to the African Democratic Party before now moving to the APC.

Speaking to State House correspondents after introducing the defectors, Buni said his team came to present the new APC members to the president, whom he said, had expressed his delight with the calibre of the defectors.

