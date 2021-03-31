Burna Boy goes for gold again, nominated for ‘Best International Act’ at 2021 BRIT Awards

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Grammy award winner and two-time recipient of BET’s Best International Act award and MTV Europe Music Award’s Best African Act, Burna Boy, has secured a back-to-back nomination in the ”Best International Act” category of the 41st edition of the BRITs Awards.

The Afro-fusion musician who was nominated alongside veteran American icon Bruce Springsteen, Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy, American singer, rapper Post Malone and American rapper Tyler, the Creator in the same category in last year’s awards, is nominated along with American singer and rapper Donald Glover, veteran music icon, Bruce Springsteen, Record producer, Tame Impala and Canadian singer, The Weeknd.

The superstar whose successful fifth studio album ‘Twice as Tall’ echo the sounds of Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Kenya, Jamaica and the United States, received massive international acclaim and appreciation for its innovation, Africanness and authenticity. The album broke into and shattered music charts across the world, peaked at Number 1 World Albums on Billboard charts, attained the number 1 spot in more than 59 countries on Apple Music, the number 1 spot in more than 13 countries on iTunes, number 1 on the UK Itunes & Apple Music charts and topped most music charts across Africa.

The home-grown international music star, who recently took home the Grammy for Best Global Music Album is one of the biggest contributors to the explosion of the Nigerian music scene. With his recent wins including The MTV European Music Awards (EMA) for ‘Best African Act’, The All Africa Music Awards album of the year and winner, ‘Best International Act’ for the Black Entertainment (BET) awards and The 2020 Dutch Edison Award for ‘World Album’,

Burna has not only changed the African music narrative, but he has also triggered the importance of African voices being heard on a global scale.

