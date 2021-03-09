Builders’ Day: NIOB to create awareness on engagement of professionals in building construction

Kindly Share This Story:

The national president of the Nigerian Institute of Building NIOB, Kunle Awobodu, has reiterated that to reduce the chances of sub-standard building construction practices across the country, professionalism in building construction remains the first step to be taken.

Subsequently, the Institute’s annual programme, “Builders’ Day” for this year with the theme Professional Builders’ Engagement in Building Production Management”,is focusing on creating awareness on engagement of professionals in building construction.

According to Awobodu, the objective of the Builders’ Day is to create awareness on the need for stakeholders on building projects to adhere strictly to standards, codes of practice and building regulations.

He said, “Builders as the professionals saddled with the responsibility of managing building production on sites must be technically sound to ensure that the architectural, structural, mechanical and electrical designs are wholesomely integrated to form a massive product composed of various elements and parts that will work in unison and sustainable.”

He said March 13 was chosen in commemoration of the collapse of a five-storey residential building at 63, Massey Street, Ita-Faaji, Lagos Island in 2019, leading to premature death of over 20 pupils. It was an avoidable calamity that elicited world- wide condemnation.

Awobodu said the outcome of investigation into the Ita-Faaji building collapse and supported by several similar past cases in Lagos, made the state government do the needful by stipulating in its Building Regulations of 2019 that building construction sites across Lagos State should be managed by registered/ professional builders.

“Invariably, Builders’ Day 2021, is to echo the need for other states of the federation to emulate the 2019 result-oriented Building Regulations of Lagos State.

“Prevention of building collapse and its attendant losses is less expensive and superior to emergency management of collapsed building sites, which is more of a medicine – after- death approach”, NIOB boss noted.

To orchestrate its campaign against quackery and the ‘penny-wise pound- foolish’ mindset of some developers, he said NIOB members in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, would be active on building sites for community service on March 13.

Awobodu said in a social responsibility initiative, builders would provide developers/ clients unique building construction techniques pro bono, adding that technical advice would also be given freely on radio and television stations for people who are having challenges on their building sites or occupants of buildings with technical issues.

