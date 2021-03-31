Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Buhari’s order against Bandits, Boko Haram: Why would we take him serious, Abaribe quizzes?

On 8:02 pmIn News, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the order given by President Muhammadu Buhari to service chiefs to “take out bandits and their sponsors”, the minority leader of the senate, Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe, Wednesday, asked why Nigerians should take his statement serious.

Disclosing this on ChannelsTv Programme, the senator representing Abia-South Senatorial district, said Buhari is used to making such statement, noting that there is nothing new in is order.

READ ALSO: German home care workers injected five doses of COVID-19 vaccine

“He always make such statements, there is nothing new in what he said. No one is taking him serious even the service chiefs.”

Making reference to when gunmen kidnapped about 279 female students aged between 10 and 17 from the Government Girls Science Secondary School, a boarding school in Zamfara State, Buhari vowed that school kidnapping would never occur again, but gunmen invaded another school and abducted students the following day, Abaribe stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!