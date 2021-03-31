Buhari’s order against Bandits, Boko Haram: Why would we take him serious, Abaribe quizzes?

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the order given by President Muhammadu Buhari to service chiefs to “take out bandits and their sponsors”, the minority leader of the senate, Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe, Wednesday, asked why Nigerians should take his statement serious.

Disclosing this on ChannelsTv Programme, the senator representing Abia-South Senatorial district, said Buhari is used to making such statement, noting that there is nothing new in is order.

“He always make such statements, there is nothing new in what he said. No one is taking him serious even the service chiefs.”

Making reference to when gunmen kidnapped about 279 female students aged between 10 and 17 from the Government Girls Science Secondary School, a boarding school in Zamfara State, Buhari vowed that school kidnapping would never occur again, but gunmen invaded another school and abducted students the following day, Abaribe stated.

