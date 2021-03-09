Buhari’s investments in S/ East shows undying love for Igbos,says women group

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-MARKET women in the South East geo-political zone of the country have lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s empowerment efforts in the region.

Operating under the umbrella of Amalgamated Union of Market Women Societies in the South East,the women who reeled out the social security investments of the president so far in the zone,noted that the development showed the president’s undying love for the Ibo people.

Zonal secretary of the group, Mrs Okoronkwo Blessing,who spoke with a team of South East Support for N-Power and Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs,SESNAM, relayed members’ feelings.

Hear her: “Today, we (members of the Amalgamated Union of Market Women Societies in the South East), wish to pass a vote of confidence on all the social security interventions of the Nigerian government, propelled by the ministry of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, especially for the unbiased manner of implementation as demonstrated in the South East.

“Here in the South East, when the (N20,000) individual grant scheme was launched, the South East women were the first set of beneficiaries.

It was launched in Ebonyi State with all stakeholders present.

READ ALSO Fiscal framework will enhance gas development — NNPC GMD

“As mothers, we owe the president a duty to commend his efforts in offering social support to Nigerians.

“We are, therefore, thankful for the special attention that we have received in the South East, as manifested in the social security intervention programmes.

“It is noteworthy to say that, the ministry of humanitarian affairs and disaster management has enhanced other programmes such as conditional cash transfer (CCT) N-POWER and a host of other Covid-19 interventions in the South East zone.”

The gesture, she noted, was a demonstration of unity of purpose by the government.

The group said, it was confident that president Buhari would achieve the objective of lifting the targeted one hundred million people out of poverty in the next decade.

She encouraged other beneficiaries to come out for identification.

The market woman also applauded the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, for driving the social investment initiatives of the Buhari-led administration with unparalleled passion.

According to the mothers, the social investment programmes (SIPs) of the federal government, especially the N-Power, have continued to impact positively on the lives of South East women, many of whom have established businesses across the states.

While expressing satisfaction with the implementation of the various social intervention programmes across the states of the zone, the association urged Igbo to develop confidence in the current administration, in the interest of unity and peaceful co-existence.

She disclosed that at least ten thousand women have so far benefited from the N20, 000 intervention scheme in each of the affected states.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: